Video: Hands on with the $100,000 Caviar iPhone 11 Pro

Popular YouTuber MKBHD has posted a hands-on video with the custom and limited-edition Solarius Caviar iPhone 11 Pro which is priced at a staggering $101,000.

Made by a small Russian company called Caviar, the Solarius Caviar iPhone 11 Pro features a mechanical clock at its back that is plated with 24-karat gold and contains 137 diamonds.

The ridiculousness of buying an almost $100,000+ iPhone 11 Pro starts right after you order it as the device will be hand-delivered to you. The phone comes with a custom gold-and-black box to give a unique and premium unboxing experience.

The rear of this limited-edition iPhone 11 Pro features a fully functional mechanical watch and you can hear its ticking sound.

All that gold does make this special iPhone 11 Pro extremely heavy and a bit impractical. It weighs in at 436gms which is more than twice the weight of the regular iPhone 11 Pro that weighs 188gms.

In terms of accessories, apart from the charger and usual paper works, you get a custom gold-plated SIM removal tool and a custom pair of AirPods Pro with matte black finish. There’s also a glass screen protector pre-installed on the device.

One drawback of all that gold and no glass back is that you don’t get wireless charging.

If you value craftsmanship and attention to detail, you are going to like this custom and limited-edition iPhone 11 Pro. The good thing is that you can get the iPhone 11 Pro Max with this custom gold back as well for $121,280 — that is if money is no bar for you. This custom edition iPhone 11 Pro is made for people who value luxury and don’t mind paying for it.

➤ Caviar iPhone 11 Pro