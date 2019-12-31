WhatsApp Will Drop Support for This iOS Version in February

Come February and WhatsApp will drop support for iPhones that are still running iOS 8 or an older version of the OS.

If you are already using WhatsApp on an iPhone running iOS 8, you will be able to continue using it. However, starting February 1, 2020, users will no longer be able to create new accounts or re-verify their existing WhatsApp accounts on iPhones running iOS 8.

Apart from iOS 8, WhatsApp will also stop supporting Android 2.3.7 and older versions of the OS from Feb 1, 2020. Chances are if you own an iPhone that’s still running iOS 8, it is likely ancient at this point in time and barely functional. Apple has a tendency of supporting its devices for at least five years after launch so WhatsApp dropping support for iOS 8 is unlikely to affect a sizeable number of users.

WhatsApp’s FAQ also makes it clear that there is no way to officially transfer chat history between Android and iOS devices. Instead, the company recommends emailing yourself important chat conversations as attachments. Some third-party tools do exist that allow you to transfer WhatsApp chat history from iPhone to Android or vice versa but they are mostly paid.

If you are using a Windows Phone, WhatsApp will stop functioning on the OS after December 31, 2019.

