Get the 16-inch MacBook Pro at Its Lowest Price Ever

The 16-inch MacBook Pro has been frequently discounted ever since it was officially announced by Apple in November. During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the machine was discounted by as much as $200-$225. This time around though, B&H is offering the lowest prices ever on the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The base 16-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 6-core Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and Radeon Pro 5300M GPU usually retails for $2,399. However, B&H has discounted it by $250 to $2,149. This is an excellent deal and you should pull the trigger on it instead of waiting for an even better deal to show up.

The top-end variant of the 16-inch MacBook Pro sold by Apple usually retails for $2,799. It packs an 8-core Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and Radeon 5500M GPU. The machine has been discounted by $300 to $2499. This is the lowest ever price on this machine and a deal that you should definitely not miss. If you are in the market of a 16-inch MacBook Pro, this is the deal that you should pull the trigger on.

Remember that irrespective of which 16-inch MacBook Pro variant you buy, you will also get a year of Apple TV+ subscription for free.

B&H is also selling some custom variants of the 16-inch MacBook Pro with 32GB RAM and more storage space. However, these variants are not on discount which makes them a seemingly less attractive option for many.

If you end up taking advantage of the above deal, drop a comment and let us know about it!