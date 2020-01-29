Kuo: 2021 LCD iPhone to Come With a Side Mounted Touch ID Power Button

Apple ditched the good old Touch ID in favor of FaceID starting with the iPhone X. A new report by famed Apple analyst Ming Kuo claims that Touch ID will mark its comeback in 2021 on an iPhone with LCD display. The difference though is that the new Touch ID will also double up as a power button and is likely to be mounted on the side.

The research note suggests that Apple will add Touch ID on the budget iPhone. Meanwhile, previous reports have suggested that the device will ditch Face ID so as to accommodate an edge-to-edge display and minimize the size of the notch. According to the report, the new Touch ID will use a capacitive fingerprint sensor and will house the power button. Kuo also added that the device will feature a “new design” for better user experience. However, details and specifics of the updated design are still not known.

Previously leaked iPhone SE 2 renders have pointed at Touch ID and iPhone 8 like design. Other alleged specs of the iPhone SE 2 include an A13 Bionic chip, 3GB RAM, and carry a starting price tag of $399. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone SE 2 towards the end of Q1 2020.

The research note refers to 2021 and is perhaps referring to the iPhone SE 2 Plus. It is expected to come with either a 5.5-inch display or a 6.1-inch display. The research is in line with earlier reports and confirms the lack of Face ID and Touch ID that comes integrated into the power button. However, the research note also adds that Touch ID will come with power button and unlike previous iPhones will be mounted on the side.

