A14 Chip Is Likely to Offer Desktop Rivalling Computing Performance on the iPhone 12

Rumors and reports about the 2020 iPhones are already trickling in. We have a fair idea about what the new iPhones will offer. We have also learned that TSMC is tasked with producing Apple’s A14 chips by employing a 5nm process. Jason Cross from MacWorld has detailed all that we can expect from A14 chip.

Cross emphasizes the move from the 7nm process to 5nm. It explains how the enhanced 7nm process will help the new chip to clock faster speed while reducing power consumption. Furthermore, Apple is expected to be the first company to ship TSMC’s new 5nm chip.

This is a big upgrade. The 5nm mode is not a half-step by any stretch, but it is the next “full node” after 7nm. It uses extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography extensively throughout the process, and TSMC says it delivers 80 percent more logic density and can run either 15 percent faster at the same power as its 7nm chips, or 30 percent lower power at the same performance level.”

The report also mentions how Apple used the N7P mode on the A13. The TSMC’s N7+ mode typically offers increased transistor density as opposed to N7P mode. Thats not all, the A14 is expected to be as powerful as a 15-inch MacBook Pro.

If we take TSMC at its word about the improved transistor density of the 5nm process, we’re looking at an incredible 15 billion transistors. That’s more than all but the largest high-end desktop and server CPUs and GPUs. It’s huge. It’s so big that I wouldn’t be entirely surprised if Apple shrunk the total chip area a bit to around 85 mm2 and around 12.5 billion transistors.

The A14 Chip is expected to follow trendline and is expected to offer a 15 percent spike in clock speed. In other words, the A14 could score up to 1,800, thanks to higher peak speeds and improvised architecture. Meanwhile, multi-thread performance is set to increase even if Apple doesn’t add more cores.

Needless to say, the increased CPU performance and the 6GB RAM is expected to result in a nearly 50% boost in gaming performance. Lastly, Cross also highlights all the improvements the A14 will arrive with when it comes to the neural engine.

With the higher transistor budget afforded by the 5nm manufacturing process, I think Apple will add Neural Engine cores this time and may make other architectural improvements as well.It wouldn’t surprise me to see Apple claim that machine learning tasks are at least twice as fast as on the A13.

Do you feel Apple’s A14 will top the benchmark tests? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

[via MacWorld]