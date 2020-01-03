Apple Now Lets you Engrave Emoji on AirPods, AirPods Pro Charging Case

Apple’s AirPods are one of the best selling true wireless earbuds. The company also announced AirPods Pro for those who wanted a few extra features like active noise cancellation. Apple has now decided to let you spruce up AirPods by letting you engrave emoji on devices.

Until now AirPods users could get the charging case engraved with text. Now they can also get an option to add emoji character. Apple has updated the AirPod product page with a new engraving option, feel free to check it out here.

Customers will get to choose from various emoji images. They need to select the same before buying their AirPods. The Apple website shows images like smiling face, thumbs up, fist bump, heart, unicorn and much more. You can also choose from ghost, bear, cat, skull, smiling poop (!) and characters from Chinese Zodiac. Furthermore, customers get to add text of larger size to the AirPods. The engraving options are available for all AirPods and need to be selected before checkout.

Apple recently launched the $249 AirPods and the new earbuds will be sold alongside the usual AirPods. The AirPods Pro addressed some of the major shortcomings of AirPods by offering Noise Cancellation and a rubber ear tips with better ergonomics.

A recent report says that Apple is adding new suppliers for AirPods Pro. AirPods and the AirPods Pro are selling like hotcakes and people are willing to pay a premium during the holiday season. In all likelihood, Apple is aiming at resolving supply issues and this means the AirPods might never run out of stock. Are you excited about Emoji engraving options for AirPods? Share your thoughts in the comments below.