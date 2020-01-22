Amazon Music Closes the Gap on Apple Music with 55 Million Subscribers

Music streaming war is heating up with Amazon Music passing 55-million customer mark. Amazon Music seems to be closing the gap and catching up with Apple Music and Spotify.

Amazon told that “nearly all” of subscribers were paying. Steve Boom, head of Amazon Music said that “Amazon doesn’t talk numbers that much,” he further added that “We felt like getting to this level of the scale was something worth talking about.”

Last time around Eddy Cue had revealed in an interview that Apple Music has close to 60M paid subscribers. In other words, Amazon Music is closing the gap with industry leaders and might soon surpass Apple Music. That being said, Spotify currently has 108 million paying (248m total monthly users) subscribers and it might take Amazon Music some time to reach there.

Amazon Music kicks off 2020 by revealing the streaming service has reached more than 55 million customers globally, with subscriptions to Amazon Music Unlimited growing by more than 50% last year alone.

Our Take

Wondering what works in Amazon Music’s favor? Well for beginners the music streaming service is offered in six pricing tiers. In fact, they also offer an Ad-Sponsored tier which lets you access playlists and music stations without having to pay a dime. That apart, Amazon Music is also piggybacking on Prime service. The company is cross-selling its services to users who are already Amazon’s customers.

Moving on, top of the line Amazon Music Unlimited is a subscription tier that lets you access more than 50 million songs alongside playlists curated by Amazon music experts. Furthermore, you can stream music on more than one devices and also the Music Unlimited also supports 3D audio on Amazon Echo. So all in all, a lot to choose from.

[via Amazon]