Android’s Airdrop Rivalling ‘Nearby Sharing’ Gets Featured in a Hands on Video

It was rumored that Android is working on a file-sharing feature similar to AirDrop. A hands-on video shows Android’s AirDrop like file sharing service in action. The feature is badged as Nearby Sharing and is yet to be officially announced by Google.

As you can see in the video, the feature has been activated on Pixel 2XL and Pixel 4. The video shows how you can send multiple photos and video files between the two devices in a jiffy. Furthermore, XDA claims that the feature is not Pixel exclusive and is also working on the OnePlus device.

AirDrop is one of the most utilitarian features in iOS. It allows you to share files with other Apple users at faster rates. Meanwhile, Android users had to rely on third-party apps like Shareit for file transferring. When it comes to third-party file sharing apps privacy concern looms large. It is worth noting that Google Files offers a similar feature, however, it is not integrated across the OS and can only be accessed within the app.

In the video, the Nearby Sharing feature is accessed via Android’s settings menu. The transfer speeds seem impressive, however, we are not sure if the speeds can be retained when the phones are separated by a larger distance. As expected you can choose whether or not you want others to see your device.

Our Take

Interestingly, smartphone manufacturers seem all eager to release a file-sharing app of their own. Samsung already has Quick Share and others like Xiaomi, Oppo is reportedly working on their own. All said and done, the utility aspect of file sharing apps cannot be undermined. That said, it is better if Android offers a file-sharing feature since it will be baked at the OS level.

[via XDA]