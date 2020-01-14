App Store’s Worldwide Downloads Growth of 2.7% in 2019 Still Trailing Google’s Play Store Growth

Sensor Tower, a market research firm that keeps track of mobile application downloads throughout the globe, has released a new report revealing a ton of interesting aspects regarding the number of app downloads through Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store for 2019.

According to Sensor Tower, the total number of app downloads through the App Store in 2019 stands at 30.6 billion. That is a noticeable 2.7% growth over the 29.8 billion app download figure of the platform last year. Although, in 2018, the App Store had seen a 6.7% growth over that in 2017.

Google Play’s app download figure is even more impressive. The agency reports that the total number of app downloads through the platform is at a staggering 84.3 billion – almost thrice than that of App Store – and an 11.7% growth over the platform’s 75.5 billion download figure for 2018.

Combining the total number of apps downloaded from App Store and Google Play, the figure comes to 114.9 billion – a 9% growth over 2018’s 105 billion app downloads through both the platforms. Although the growth rate is slowing down – it was at 11.1% from 2017 to 2018.

Moving on to the top apps, WhatsApp was the most downloaded application in 2019 with almost 900 million downloads. TikTok is in second place – more than 700 million downloads. Messenger, Facebook, and Instagram are at 3rd, 4th, and 5th positions, respectively.

Coming to the top games, PUBG Mobile was the most download game, as expected, with over 250 million downloads. PUBG’s direct rival, Call of Duty: Mobile, is in the 6th position. That being said, it is spreading like wildfire. I am sure it will surpass PUBG Mobile by the end of 2020.