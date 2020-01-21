Apple Expected to Launch Smart Keyboard with Scissor Switches for 2020 iPads

In an attempt to end keyboard woes, Apple finally moved to a scissor-switch keyboard starting with the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. Earlier reports have already hinted that Apple will make a transition to the scissor keyboard on all the MacBooks by 2020. Now a new report suggests that Apple’s next-generation iPad will come with a scissor-switch keyboard.

A report by Digitimes says that “Apple’s next-generation iPad series reportedly will feature a scissor-switch keyboard.” Needless to say, the report is hinting at an accessory rather than a built-in feature. The full report is expected to be released shortly and we will update the article accordingly.

Apple loyalists have been expecting the company to fix their keyboard issues once and forever. The company had launched free repair programs for devices made between 2015 and 2017. Keyboard issues ranged from character repeat, inconsistent response and keys going kaput.

Scissor Switches use plastic hinges over a membrane and offer shorter travel times, and better response to keystrokes. Interestingly, famed Apple Analyst Kuo’s report from last year claims that Apple will continue using rubber dome design on iPads in 2020-21. Only time will tell whether or not future iPads will come with scissor keyboards.

On a related note, the new iPad renders showoff triple rear camera similar to the ones on iPhone 11 Pro. The report goes on to say that the upcoming 2020 iPad Pro will arrive with the same dimensions as the 2018 models. Furthermore, Apple is expected to use new materials at the back of the 2020 iPad Pro.

Do you feel the current iPad smart keyboard is lacking in any aspect? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

[via MacRumors]