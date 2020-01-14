Apple Is Reportedly Readying a 5G iPad Pro with mmWave Support

Reports by Digitimes claims that Apple is developing an iPad Pro with 5G mmWave support. It is no secret that 2020 iPhones are expected to come with 5G and now iPad Pro might get 5G support as well.

According to the report, Taiwan Advanced Semiconductor will supply the antenna-in-package for the 5G iPad alongside 5G iPhone. The report seems to be referring to iPad Pro as 5G is a premium feature and is expected to cost more. Apple is expected to launch the 2020 iPhones in spring this year. Typically, major new functionalities are first released for iPhone and then trickle down to iPad Pro, however, there have been exceptions to this.

The mmWave is a form of 5G that is much faster will most probably be restricted to cities with more population. The mmWave uses faster airwaves that help achieve better speeds. A supplier out of China has cited that Apple will be introducing a triple-camera setup on the upcoming iPad Pro.

Earlier reports by Kuo mentions that Apple will launch iPhone SE 2 with a 4.7-inch display in the first half of 2020. This will soon be followed by a higher-end iPhone lineup all of which will come equipped with OLED displays. The 2020 iPhone lineup will consist of 5.4, two 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch iPhone models which will be launched by the second half of the year. As far as hardware is concerned TSMC is expected to use the new 5-nanometer production process for the A14 chip. This is a marked improvement from 7-nanometer fabrication used for the A12 and A13.

[via Digitimes]