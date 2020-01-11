Apple Announces Smart Battery Case Replacement Program for iPhone XS, iPhone XR

Apple has announced a replacement program for the Smart Battery Case for the iPhone XS, XS Max, and iPhone XR. The company notes that some of the Smart Battery Cases would not charge properly, fail to charge an iPhone or charge intermittently.

For all such affected units, Apple has launched a replacement program where customers can bring their unit to their nearest Apple Store or service provider and get it replaced for free. The affected units were manufactured between January 2019 and October 2019. Apple clarifies that this is not a safety issue like the exploding battery issue of the 15-inch MacBook Pro. The replacement program is also not meant for the Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro series.

The company may restrict the replacement process for customers in the original country or region of purchase. It will run this replacement program for 2 years from the date of purchase of the Smart Battery Case, though Apple notes that this does not extend the warranty of the case itself by any means. The company will dispose of all malfunctioning Smart Battery Cases in an environmentally friendly way.

Nonetheless, if you own a Smart Battery Case for the iPhone XS and have been facing charging issues with it, you should get it replaced from your nearest Apple Store or ASP.

➤ Apple