Apple Appeals To Supreme Court Over VirnetX Patent Ruling, Says It’s Grossly Unfair

Apple has appealed to the Supreme Court that the patent ruling orders the iPhone maker to pay $439 million to patent troll VirnetX is grossly unfair.

Not long ago, we had reported about the US appeals court offering a bittersweet ruling in a patent infringement case between Apple Inc. and VirnetX Holding Corp. The ruling had concluded that the Cupertino-based firm had infringed upon two VirnetX patents and didn’t infringe upon two other patents, so the original charges of $503 million would have to be recalculated.

Now, Apple has appealed to the Supreme Court that the recalculated claim amount of $439.7 million is too high and that the court hasn’t taken into account the earlier cases. The company says that it objects to the Federal Court ruling, and the decision was based on “fundamental legal errors.”

The iPhone maker, in a petition filed on December 27, claims that the court ruling is wrong for two reasons. First, the court failed to limit the damages awarded to the value of the patented features. Second, the company claims that the court let the verdict stand even after the patents were invalidated by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Basically, Apple thinks that the ruling is unfair against it because the precedent deemed that the damages related to patent violations should be limited to the value of the patent in the product and the value of the product itself. Plus, the USPTO had invalidated the patents on which VirnetX’s whole case is based upon.

The whole case revolves around VirnetX’s patents related to network security, which have allegedly been used by Apple in FaceTime and iMessage services used in iPhones, iPads, iPod Touch, Apple Watch, and Macs. It’s a case that’s more than ten years old now, and it’s quite complicated. VirnetX is considered a patent troll by a lot of firms, including Apple, Cisco, and Microsoft.

[Via Law360]