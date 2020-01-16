Apple Changes Prices of Apps in Thailand and Pakistan

If you live in Thailand or Pakistan, the app prices for you in Apple’s App Store are about to change. The brand has announced that due to the change in currency exchange rates, the prices of the apps in the App Store for Thailand will decrease. Unfortunately, the news isn’t so good for Apple’s users in Pakistan. Due to the same currency exchange rate fluctuation, the prices of apps in the App Store for Pakistan will increase.

Apple hasn’t announced an exact date when the price change will take place, but it does say that the new prices will go into effect “In the next few days.” Along with the price change notice, the brand has also advised its developers in Thailand to update the GST number in the developer portal to comply with the country’s upcoming tax system. Moreover, Apple has revealed new tier-wise prices for both countries. Here it is.

Our Take:

For our readers in Thailand, we would suggest you hold your purchase from App Store till the new prices to go live. That way, you can save a decent amount of money, at least for apps that are costly. And for our readers from Pakistan, you should definitely buy the apps before the prices increase.