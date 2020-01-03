Apple Cuts 10.2-inch iPad Price in China by Up To CNY500

Apple has silently cut the prices of the 10.2-inch iPad in China over the holiday weekend. The company had launched the 10.2-inch iPad alongside the iPhone 11 series and the Apple Watch Series 5 in September last year.

Soon after its announcement, the 10.2-inch iPad went on sale in China with a starting price tag of 2,699 yuan ($387) for the 32GB base model. Sometime over the last week though, Apple silently reduced the prices of the 10.2-inch iPad in the region on its official online store. The 200 yuan price cut means the 10.2-inch iPad is now available for 2,499 yuan ($358). The 128GB model sees a bigger price cut of 500 yuan and is now available for 2,999 yuan ($430).

The price cut makes the 10.2-inch iPad, Apple’s cheapest iPad, even more affordable. Apart from the bump in screen size, the 10.2-inch iPad is similar to the 6th gen iPad it replaced. It features an A10 Fusion chip, Touch ID, Smart Connector, Pencil support, and stereo speakers. It also comes with 3GB RAM to help with multitasking performance.

Our Take

Apple very rarely cuts the prices of its products officially. Usually, it lets third-party retailers sell the products at the discounted price while it continues to sell devices at their original price through its online store.

This official price cut from Apple comes ahead of the Chinese New Year in the third week of January which should help bolster the sales of the tablet.