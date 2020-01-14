Apple Denies Not Providing ‘Substantive Assistance’ to the FBI in the Pensacola Investigation

The FBI asked for Apple’s help in unlocking the iPhone of a suspected Flordia shooter last week. Earlier today, US Attorney General William Barr said that Apple had denied the request and openly criticized the company for not providing it with any substantive assistance. Apple has now issued an official statement about the matter.

The company says that it refutes statements of it not providing any substantive assistance in the Pensacola investigation to the FBI. It says it responded to the FBI requests within hours and in many cases, it shared gigabytes of information with investigators.

Apple has shared a lengthy statement about the entire issue, though never does it mention once that it will help the FBI in unlocking the iPhone of the shooters. The company reiterates that its products do not have a backdoor and that it feels encryption is necessary to protect the country and users’ data.

If anything, it looks like Apple and the FBI will once again be battling it out over creating backdoors in iPhones so that it can be used by law enforcement agencies in such cases. The last time this happened was in 2016 when the FBI ultimately ended up paying professional hackers to unlock the iPhone 5c of the shooter.

Below is Apple’s statement about the matter in full: