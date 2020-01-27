Apple iPad 10.2-Inch Drops to Its Lowest Price on Amazon

If you have been holding off your purchase of the iPad 10.2 to buy it at a discounted price, there is some good news for you. Amazon is offering pretty exciting discounts on the tablet from Apple.

The base variant (32GB Wi-Fi only) of the iPad 10.2, which usually goes for $329, is now selling at just $279. That’s $50 off on the regular price. The cellular variant of the same storage version is available with an even higher discount — $80 – bringing its price down from $459 to $379. As for the 128GB variant of the iPad 10.2, both of its models, Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + cellular, are being offered with a massive, $100 discount, making them available to purchase at $329 and $459 respectively.

The iPad 10.2 is the 7th generation of the regular-sized, 10-inch iPad, and it sits between the more advanced, iPad Air, and the smaller, iPad Mini. The iPad 10.2, as the name suggests, packs a 10.2-inch display; it is an IPS LCD featuring 2160 x 1620 pixels resolution and 500 nits brightness. The tablet is powered by the Apple A10 chipset and it runs on iPadOS 13.3. In terms of imaging, the device packs an 8MP rear camera and a 1.2MP front camera.

Our Take

If you are in the market to buy a tablet, you should definitely go for the ones from Apple, because Android tablets don’t offer the level of the productivity, user experience, and hardware performance as good as that of current-generation iPads.