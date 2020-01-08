Apple Announces iPhone 11 Night Mode Photo Challenge

Apple has announced a new Night Mode photo challenge in which it is inviting iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro users to take part. As a part of the challenge, owners of the latest iPhone need to click and share their best photos captured using the new Night mode in the Camera app.

The competition starts today through January 29. All entries will be evaluated by a panel of select judges and the five winning photos will be announced on March 4. The winning photos will be shared by Apple on its Newsroom, its Instagram page, and its homepage. It can also use the images for marketing purposes and use them in billboards. The company will pay the winners a licensing fee for using their photos on its marketing channels.

You can take part in the Night Mode challenge from Apple by uploading photos on Instagram or Twitter and tagging them with the #ShotoniPhone and #NightmodeChallenge hashtags. You will also need to email your entries to Apple. You can find more details about the competition over at Apple’s announcement page.

If you plan on taking part in the competition, make sure to read our guide on how to properly use the new Night mode in iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro for the best results.