Apple Launches HomePod in India Nearly Two Years after Its International Debut

Apple has finally launched its first smart speaker in India, nearly two years after its international debut. The Apple HomePod is now listed on the company’s website for the Indian market.

The HomePod is priced at Rs 19,900 in India, and it will soon be available for purchase in the country. However, Apple still hasn’t announced the exact date as to when consumers would be able to buy the smart speaker. It will be available in Space Gray and White. You should know that it works only when you have an iPhone, an iPad, or an iPod Touch.

The announcement for HomePod’s launch in India became apparent when the company pushed support for Indian English Siri voices for the speaker via the iOS 13.3.1 update for iPhones.

Apple first unveiled the HomePod in 2018 as a competitor to Amazon’s Echo and Google’s Nest Home smart speakers. It responds to the ‘Hey, Siri’ hot word and can play music via Apple Music. Apple promises a richer sound quality compared to other smart speakers such as Sonos One, Echo Plus, and Google Nest Home.

The HomePod is less than 7-inch tall features, but still promises room-filling sound, thanks to seven tweeters, a four-inch woofer, and six microphones. It can automatically adjust the audio tuning to suit its placement in a room. The touch-sensitive surface at the top of the smart speaker features a color display to show the status.

It is equipped with the A8 processor, 1GB RAM, and 16GB storage. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and AirPlay 2. Right now, it is not compatible with any third-party music streaming service such as Spotify. So, you’ll have to use the AirPlay 2 feature to cast music from your iPhone, iPod, or iPad to the HomePod.