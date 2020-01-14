Rack Mountable Version of Apple Mac Pro is Now Available For Purchase, Price Starts From $6,499

The Mac Pro was made available for purchase last month. Now, as promised by the company, the rack-mountable version of the Mac Pro is available for purchase from Apple’s website. The company will start shipping them early next month.

The base variant of the Mac Pro with the rack configuration starts at $6,499, a $500 premium compared to the normal version of the computer. The base variant features an 8-core 3.5GHz Intel Xeon W CPU, 32GB of DDR4 ECC RAM, one AMD Radeon RX 580X GPU, and 256GB of PCIe NVMe SSD for storage. It also comes with the Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad, the Magic Mouse 2, and a USB Type-C to Lightning cable. The rack-mounting rails for the Mac Pro ship in a separate box.

Even more powerful internals can be configured for higher prices. The fully specced-out version of the Mac Pro with rack mounts costs $54,048. It features the 2.5GHz 28-core Intel Xeon CPU, 1.5TB DDR4 ECC RAM, two AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo GPU with 64GB VRAM each, 8TB of PCIe NVMe SSD, Apple Afterburner Card, Magic Mouse 2, Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad, Magic Trackpad 2, and a USB Type-C to Lightning cable.

If you were wondering why would anyone use rack mounts for the Mac Pro, they’re generally used in bigger production houses where multiple computers are stored alongside other equipment such as network devices, audio and video devices, network storage devices, and more. The rack-mount allows the Mac Pro to slide into a rack, above or below existing hardware. Even data centers use a similar setup with multiple racks and the Mac Pro can be used in such scenarios.

