Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15.3 Update: Here’s What’s New

Apple has released stable build for macOS Catalina 10.15.3 nearly a month after releasing macOS Catalina 10.15.2. The latest update arrives with code that hints at the much-rumored Pro mode. That apart the update comes baked in with bug fixes, performance improvements and much more.

Apple will likely offer this Pro Mode option as a way to temporarily boost the performance of its select MacBook models when the user does not care about fan noise or battery life. This should come in handy for power users who use their MacBook Pro for heavy processing work. The code mentions apps “may run faster” at the cost of decreased battery life and increased fan noise.

There is no guarantee that the Pro Mode will arrive on macOS Catalina 10.15.3. However, the code hints at a possibility. Apple has also made some improvements to multi-stream video editing for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Furthermore, the update also comes with Pro Display XDR optimizations.

macOS Catalina 10.15.3 release notes read as follows,

The ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.3 update improves the stability, reliability, and security of your Mac, and is recommended for all users.

Optimizes gamma handling of low gray levels on Pro Display XDR for SDR workflows when using macOS

Improves multi-stream video editing performance for HEVC and H.264 encoded 4K video on the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019)

It looks like Apple is bringing in new features and improvements to please power users. The Pro Mode will expectedly offer power on the tap while improvements to multi-stream video editing will help users to manage their demanding workflow.

Have you updated your Mac to the newest macOS version? Let us know your experience with the update in the comments section.