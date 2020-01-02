Apple Will Make an Official Appearance at CES 2020

In a rare move, Apple will be making an official appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next week. The company has never really made an appearance at the trade show which is usually dominated by consumer electronics product announcements like TVs, music systems, and laptops from the likes of Samsung, LG, and other companies.

Despite an appearance, Apple will not be announcing any major new hardware at the event. Instead, Apple executive Jane Horvath will be present at the event to talk about consumer privacy. It will also have its HomeKit ecosystem on display. Unlike Google and Amazon, Apple has not really promoted its HomeKit ecosystem much which has led to low consumer awareness. Many of Apple’s ecosystem partners are also expected to show new HomeKit products at the show flor.

In 2019, Apple did not make an appearance at CES but it managed to create quite a bit of stir with the privacy-focused billboard it put right outside the event venue. The ‘What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone’ billboard created all the right noise and highlighted how Apple was ahead of just about everyone else when it comes to user privacy. Thus, it is only fitting to see the company talk about privacy at this year’s CES.

LG, Samsung, Dell, and other companies are expected to make some relatively major product announcements at CES. In recent years, CES has been dominated by major TV announcements from the likes of LG and Samsung. The latter is expected to showcase an 8K TV with almost non-existent bezels this time around.

[Via Bloomberg]