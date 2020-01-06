This Apple Maps UI Concept Shows How Apple Can Have Edge Over Google Maps

Apple Maps’ launch was met with heavy criticism, and the iPhone maker has done a lot over the past few years to improve its mapping and navigation solution. However, it is still lagging in a few areas, and this new UI concept shows how Apple Maps can have an edge over Google Maps.

Ayman Jaddaa, a product designer, has published his UI concept for Apple Maps, and it trumps what Apple currently has in store for us. In his blog post, the designer has published an extensive case study of how Apple Maps can benefit from an improved design interface and a few new features.

Starting off with improvements to the main screen has, it has a three-tab design, featuring Search, Commute, and Me. It makes intent-based browsing a whole lot easier. The Commute tab shows various routes and transport options, and a user can favorite their preferred routes and transport options. The status section while commuting also seems more logically designed.

Then there’s a tweaked design for the Ratings & Reviews section of Apple Maps, complete with third-party app integration and an ability react to reviews. Places can also have a verified badge for making it easier for users to select the right place with more confidence. Movie showtimes can be displayed for places like theatres along with an option to book tickets.

The Directions screen in the concept UI also has an option to plan routes with more options. The Hey Siri command doesn’t take up the whole screen in the concept UI while commuting with Apple Maps. Users can make their collection of places private, shared, or archived. And there’s a bit of gamification to make people post more reviews.

The designer spent a lot of time reading Apple’s Human Interface Design guidelines, a lot of comments, subreddits, and forums to improve the interface design. Everything in the concept UI seems darker, less transparent, and more rounded. He also used the San Francisco font all over the app. He also changed the color of the Go button from green to blue, and the effect is a less jarring experience for your eyes.

Ayman says that while Google has over a billion users and information about more places when compared to Apple Maps, the Cupertino-based firm has a better UI design. With more improvements, it can trump Google Maps, according to the designer. You should really head over to Ayman’s blog to see more images of the concept UI.

Our Take

Ayman’s concept of UI for Apple Maps is definitely better and has a more logical design. However, only better design can’t help Apple in defeating Google Maps. More POIs (points of interest) are of great importance for any mapping and navigation solution. Plus, we think that Apple Maps should be released for a wider variety of platforms, and it should be easier to crowdsource data for the service.

Apple Maps also needs to improve a lot in terms of POIs and integrations for markets outside of developed countries if Apple wants to one-up Google.

