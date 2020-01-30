Apple Reminds Users That This Could Be the Last Day to get Free Year of Apple TV+

As an introductory offer, Apple gave a free year of Apple TV+ for those who bought any Apple hardware between September and November 1. Now the offer is about to expire and today is the last day to claim the same.

Apple has been doing its bit by notifying users about the offer. The latest notification reads “Expiring Soon: Your Free Year of Apple TV+.” The offer mandates that customers need to activate their subscription within three months of purchasing their new Apple device. It is worth noting that Notification was seen in Australia and in all likelihood will start appearing in other regions as well.

Apple TV+ was announced alongside iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro on September 10. However, the service was live only after November 1. Apple has decided to offset the difference by considering the activation date for devices activated between Sep-10-Nov-1 as Nov 1. Needless to say, many people will have the deadline of January 31st to get free year of Apple TV+.

Only customers who have purchased a new Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Mac, or iPod Touch after September 10 will get a free year of Apple TV+ subscription. Regular customers will only get a 7-day trial to the service. You can share this subscription using Family Sharing with other members of your family. If you cancel this subscription anytime within the next year, you won’t be able to reactivate it again. If you are confused to check out our article that explains how to claim one year Apple TV+ for free.

Apple is also offering two months free for those who subscribe to Apple TV+ for 2 months. Instead of paying $59.88 you can pay only $49.99 for a yearly subscription. Apple TV+ Originals lineup is pretty impressive, I personally love The Morning Show starring Steve Carell and Jeniffer Aniston. Apple is adding new shows at a steady rate and activating your free Apple TV+ is a no brainer.

[via 9to5Mac]