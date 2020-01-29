Apple’s Online Store in India to Open in Q3 This Year

Apple will reportedly open its online store in India in Q3 this year. The company had initially planned on selling its products online in the country in the first quarter of 2020.

However, Apple is still working on the logistics of the store and now plans to launch it between the July-September quarter. If Apple manages to meet this deadline, it would mean that the online Apple Store launches in India right around the time the company announces its new 2020 iPhones.

Apple is also working on opening its first physical retail store in India. The store will be located in Mumbai and it will open up a few months after the online store. There is a possibility that the store might not open this year.

Apple products are currently available for purchase online through Amazon India, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall. These online retailers heavily discount Apple products which the company frowns upon. It is possible that Apple opening its online store could put an end to such heavy discounting.

India is an important market for Apple and after struggling for the past few years, the company managed to grow by 6% in the region in 2019. This was largely due to the company pricing the iPhone 11 correctly and not charging exorbitant prices for it as it does for the iPhone 11 Pro series.

[Via TechCrunch]