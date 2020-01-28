Apple Patent Reveals Docking Accessory for iPhones and iPads

Apple has filed an application with USPTO for a product that the brand calls an ‘electronic accessory device.’ Going by the patent, it is a docking station for various kinds of devices, such as smartphones or tablets, in the form of a laptop. It will basically add an additional display, a physical keyboard, and a trackpad to your iPhone or iPad.

One of the images in the patent application shows that the trackpad of the laptop has been replaced with a docking station for a smartphone (iPhone). Another image shows a tablet (iPad) docking slot in the place of the laptop’s display.

According to the patent, this accessory will have little to no processing power, which means it will be inoperable by itself as a standalone device. And that it will purely rely on the processing power of the device that you dock into the accessory, which, Apple is referring to as a ‘host device.’

Since the accessory will not have any processing power of its own, it isn’t a laptop, and therefore, it won’t be launched as a MacBook, if it ever makes it to the market. What do you think about Apple’s new idea? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Our Take

The ‘electronic accessory device’ has high chances of making it to the market, as people want a device that extends the productivity of their iPhones and iPads, a device that adds a physical keyboard, trackpad, and an additional display to their portable gadgets. There are already extended keyboard docks in the market for iPads, which make Apple’s tablet look like a laptop, so why not make one of their own?