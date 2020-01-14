Apple Working on ‘Pro Mode’ for macOS Catalina to Boost Macs Performance

Apple could be working on adding a new ‘Pro Mode’ to its Macs for improved performance. References to this mode have been found in the macOS Catalina 10.15.3 beta which was released by Apple in December.

Some of the strings related to the ‘Pro Mode’ code mention that “Apps may run faster, but battery life may decrease and fan noise may increase.”Another such snippet points to fan speed limit being overridden when Pro mode is activated.

Apple will likely offer this Pro Mode option as a way to temporarily boost the performance of its select MacBook models when the user does not care about fan noise or battery life. This should come in handy for power users who use their MacBook Pro for heavy processing work.

It is likely that Apple will offer this new Pro Mode only on select MacBook Pro models, presumably only the 16-inch MacBook Pro as it comes with the company’s new and improved thermal design. The upcoming 13-inch MacBook Pro from Apple should also have this mode since it is also expected to come with an improved thermal design.

The new Pro Mode should go official alongside the 13-inch MacBook Pro which just passed through the EEC database.

The addition of this new Pro Mode will be another major step from Apple to further please power users and meet the demands of their demanding workflow.

[Via 9to5Mac]