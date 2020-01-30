Revamped Apple Maps Rolls out for All Users in the United States

Apple has announced newly redesigned maps for the United States. The revamped Maps load much faster, are more accurate and offer a better view of roads, buildings, airports, and malls.

Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, Eddy Cue said that “We set out to create the best and most private maps app on the planet that is reflective of how people explore the world today,” he also added that “It is an effort we are deeply invested in and required that we rebuild the map from the ground up to reimagine how Maps enhances people’s lives — from navigating to work or school or planning an important vacation — all with privacy at its core. The completion of the new map in the United States and delivering new features like Look Around and Collections are important steps in bringing that vision to life. We look forward to bringing this new map to the rest of the world starting with Europe later this year.”

The Cupertino company added a slew of useful features to the Maps app in iOS 13. For instance, street-level Look Around View is interactive imagery that lets you navigate through New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and many more. Sharing places on Maps has never been so easy. Starting with iOS 13 users can build a list of their favorite places like restaurants and share the same with family and friends.

Typically most of us have a set of places that we frequently visit. Favorites on iOS lets you save directions for your favorite place. You can also pin it on your launch screen and access directions with a single tap. Other important features on the Maps include Real-time transit, Share ETA, Flight Status, Indoor Maps, Flyover and much more.

Which one do you prefer, Google Maps or Apple Maps? Let us know in the comments below.

[via Apple]