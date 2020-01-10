Apple Reduces Trade-in Values of Older iPhones, iPads, Other Products

Apple has quietly reduced the trade-in values of all Apple products in its online store. Previously, the company used to offer up to $600 for trading in an iPhone XS Max, but that has gone down by $100 to $500.

Apart from iPhones, Apple Watch, Macs, and iPads have also seen a reduction in their trade-in values. For iPhones, the reduction in trade-in value is as much as $100, while for iPads, the trade-in values have reduced by as much as $70. For Apple Watch, the reduction is not that big, with the Series 4 now fetching $100 instead of $110 previously.

The reduction in trade-in values of the Macs is also on the lower end, with the MacBook Pro now fetching up to $2530 instead of a fixed value of $2530. Similar, the MacBook Air trade-in value has reduced to $660 from $670.

The trade-in value reduction has happened not just in Apple’s online store in the U.S., but also in the U.K., Germany, Canada, and other major markets. With the lucrative holiday season over,its products getting old, and many new products coming out, it does make sense for Apple to adjust the trade-in values of its older products.

Apple does not really offer the best trade-in values for its older devices. If you want the most amount of money for your old iPhone or other Apple products, you should consider selling them on eBay, Craiglist, or just selling it to one of your friends or family.

