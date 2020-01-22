Apple Releases iOS 13.3.1 Beta 3 and iPadOS 13.3.1 Beta 3 to Developers

Apple has started rolling out the third beta version of iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 operating systems to the developers.

The new firmware reportedly fixes an issue with Screen Time, where, the bug in the OS, lets kids contact an unknown person through calls or texts, even after parents set restrictions. If you are unfamiliar with restrictions, people have an option to set a communications limit in an iPhone to make the handset safer for kids.

However, the iOS 13.3.1 Beta 2 had a bug, where, if a person who isn’t in the contacts list, texts the device with restrictions, kids can save the number and contact the person through calls or messages. Although it is unlikely that people will let their children use an iPhone with beta firmware, the bug still posed a security risk, which has now been fixed.

Various reports online also suggest that the iOS 13.3.1 Beta 3 fixes multiple bugs related to Apple CarPlay. The reports, however, are still scarce regarding the iPadOS 13.3.1 Beta 3. Anyway, you can get your hands on the new firmware for your iPhone or iPad even if you aren’t a developer, by registering with Apple Beta Software Program.

Have you received the iOS 13.3.1 Beta 3 or iPadOS 13.3.1 Beta 3? Do let us know the changes you’ve noticed in the comments section below.