Apple Releases iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 with Mail App Fixes, Option to Turn Off iPhone 11’s U1 Chip

Today, Apple has released the stable build of iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 for compatible iPhones and iPads. The update has been released after a month of testing it via developer and public beta releases.

The stable builds of iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 have been released to the public who use all the compatible models of iPads and iPhones. These new versions of operating systems bring much-required bug fixes and a couple of new features. For iPads and iPhones which are not compatible with iOS 13, Apple has released the iOS 12.4.5 update to such devices.

Apple’s official changelog mentions fixes to a bug that was related to Communication Limits in Screen Time. The issue allowed users to add contacts without entering the Screen Time passcode. Moreover, the update also fixed a bug that loaded remote images in the Mail app even when the option was turned off. Bugs related to multiple undo dialogs appearing in the Mail app has been fixed as well.

There was also an issue in iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 where delivery of push notifications sometimes failed over Wi-Fi. The company has fixed the issue with the release of iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1. Apple has also introduced support for Indian English Siri voices for the HomePod. There’s now an option to turn off the U1 chip via the Networking & Wireless toggle. CarPlay related issues have also been fixed.

The first developer beta versions of iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 were released in December 2020. The second developer beta versions of the operating systems were released earlier this month, and the third beta made it to developers earlier this week.

You should see a prompt for updating your iPhone or iPad to the newest software version in a couple of hours from now. You can also check for the update manually by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Update:

Please find the complete iOS 13.3.1 change log:

iOS 13.3.1 includes bug fixes and improvements. This update:

– Fixes an issue in Communication Limits that could allow a contact to be added without entering the Screen Time passcode

– Adds a setting to control the use of location services by the U1 Ultra Wideband chip

– Addresses an issue that could cause a momentary delay before editing a Deep Fusion photo taken on ‌iPhone 11‌ or iPhone 11 Pro

– Resolves an issue with Mail that could cause remote images to load even when the “Load Remote Images” setting is disabled

– Fixes an issue that could cause multiple undo dialogs to appear in Mail

– Addresses an issue where FaceTime could use the rear facing ultra-wide camera instead of the wide camera

– Resolves an issue where push notifications could fail to be delivered over Wi-Fi

– Addresses a CarPlay issue that could cause distorted sound when making phone calls in certain vehicles

– Introduces support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod

Please find the complete iPadOS 13.3.1 change log: