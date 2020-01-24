Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15.3 Beta 3 to Developers

Yesterday, Apple had started rolling out the third beta version of iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, tvOS 13.3.1, and watchOS 6.1.2 operating systems to developers. And now it is time for Macs. The Cupertino-based tech giant has now started seeding the macOS Catalina 10.15.3 Beta 3 to the developers. The new firmware comes a week after the brand had rolled out the second beta and nearly a month after it pushed out the original macOS Catalina 10.15.3. Developers can download the new firmware from the Software Update center in System Preferences.

Currently, there is no information regarding the changes that the new version of the operating system brings since Apple doesn’t release a changelog for its beta firmware and the user reports still haven’t surfaced online. That being said, you can expect the Beta 3 to pack bug fixes and performance improvements. It is worth mentioning that macOS Catalina 10.15.3 is said to have a code in it for a ‘Pro Mode’, which removes fan speed and energy consumption limits to offer better performance. Unfortunately, there is no word when will Apple activate the new feature.

Although the third beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.3 is currently being pushed out only to the developers, users who aren’t developers can also get their hands on one by registering with Apple Beta Software Program. However, note that any new firmware takes a significant amount of time to roll out to Beta Software Program users after the brand pushes it to the developers. Anyway, if you are the lucky one to receive the Beta 3 of macOS Catalina 10.15.3, do let us know in the comments below the changes you’ve noticed and your experience with the new firmware.