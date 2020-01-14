Apple Releases Second Developer Beta of iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1 Today

Apple has released the second beta version of iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 for iPhones and iPads, respectively, to registered developers. The first developer beta of iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 was released on December 17.

After the holiday break, Apple seems to have entered work mode as the iPhone maker has released the second developer beta of iOS and iPadOS today. The company has also released second trial builds of macOS 10.15.3, tvOS 13.3.1, and watchOS 6.1.2 to developers, all of which can be downloaded via OTA or the Apple Developer Center.

The newest beta builds can be downloaded by developers from the Apple Developer Center, and they are only available to those who are registered to beta test the newest software version. Since there are no release notes to speak of for iOS 13.3.1 and iPad OS 13.3.1 second developer betas, we are not sure what Apple is introducing, improving, changing, or removing.

It is expected the company fixes multiple bugs, make minor changes, and improve the performance of devices with each new software update. If you’re enrolled in the public beta program, expect this update to hit your devices as a public beta build within a few days. After four to six beta versions and ironing out as many bugs as possible, Apple releases a stable build for the public.

We advise you not to download and install these developer beta updates on devices that are mission-critical or those devices that are used as primary devices. Such trial builds of software can make devices unstable and data loss may occur in some situations. Make sure to backup your device before you install developer beta updates on your iPhones or iPads.