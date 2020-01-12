Apple Releases Short Chinese Film Shot on iPhone 11 to Celebrate Chinese New Year

Ahead of the Chinese New Year later this month, Apple has released a short film titled “Daughter” shot entirely on the iPhone 11 Pro to celebrate the occasion. The video stars leading actress Zhou Xin and has been directed by Theodore Melfi.

The video has been released under Apple’s ‘Shot on iPhone’ marketing campaign. The company has been releasing Chinese short films shot on the iPhone every year before the Chinese New Year.

A film about three generations of Chinese women coming together at Chinese New Year. Shot on iPhone 11 Pro. Directed by Theodore Melfi. Cinematography by Lawrence Sher. Starring Zhou Xun, China’s leading actress.

It is important to remember that while the entire film has been shot using the iPhone 11 Pro, the production team used a number of other professional equipment and tools for the entire process. Apple has also released a video showing the behind the scenes and the making of the film.

The Chinese New Year will be an important time for Apple as it expects to sell a truckload of iPhones then. After struggling for almost the entirety of 2019, the company has managed to find success with its iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro lineup in China. The iPhone 11 is particularly doing very well in China and has seen the company register double-digit growth in iPhone sales.