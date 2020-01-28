Apple Releases tvOS 13.3.1 and watchOS 6.1.2

Along with iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, and macOS Catalina 10.15.3, Apple is rolling out tvOS 13.3.1, watchOS 6.1.2, and HomePod software 13.3.1 stable OS builds today.

Since these are stable builds and not the beta versions, the new software versions are being pushed out to all the Apple TV, HomePod, and Apple Watch users around the globe.

According to the official changelog, the watchOS 6.1.2 offers ‘important security updates,’ and that is it. Well, apart from bug fixes and performance improvements, of course.

Unfortunately, Apple hasn’t provided a changelog for the tvOS 13.3.1 and HomePod’s new 13.3.1 OS. That being said, you can expect them to offer bug fixes and performance improvements.

If you have an eligible device, it should soon show you a prompt to update the device to the new software version. Just click on the ‘Install Now’ button, and you are all set to go.

Our Take

Although the new software versions that are being rolled out are stable builds and will not affect user’s data on the device, you should back up your data in case anything goes wrong during the update.