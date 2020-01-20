Apple Releases Two New Videos Highlighting ‘Slofie’ on iPhone 11

Apple today shared two new videos on its YouTube channel highlighting the ‘slofie’ feature of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

The videos are titled “Backflip” and “Whiteout” and are both around 15-second long. They show professional skateboarders using the slofie feature on their iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11 series is capable of recording slow-mo videos from the front camera. The phones can also record high-quality 4K footage from the front as well as the rear camera sensors.

Have you used the slofie feature on your iPhone 11 series? Or have you dismissed it as a gimmick? Drop a comment and share your thoughts with us!