Apple Releases watchOS 6.1.2 Beta 3 and tvOS 13.3.1 Beta 3 to Developers

After the iOS 13.3.1 Beta 3 and iPadOS 13.3.1 Beta 3, Apple has now started rolling out the third beta versions of watchOS 6.1.2 and tvOS 13.3.1 to developers.

Unfortunately, there is no information regarding the changes that the new operating systems for the two platforms offer, since neither the brand has released a changelog of the new software, nor has there been any user reports so far. That being said, the new beta builds most probably pack bug fixes and performance improvements.

The Beta 3 of watchOS 6.1.2 and tvOS 13.3.1 is currently available to developers, as I said earlier. However, you can get your hands on one, even if you aren’t a developer, by signing up with Apple’s Public Beta Program. Have you got the new firmware on your device? Do let us know the changes you’ve noticed in the comments section below.