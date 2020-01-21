Apple Starts Selling Refurbished iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, Prices Start from $699

Apple has started selling refurbished iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max units through its certified refurbished store. Prices for the refurbished iPhone XS start from $699, while that of the iPhone XS Max starts from $799.

The high-end iPhone XS Max with 512GB storage is available for $1,099 in the certified refurbished store while when it first launched, it was initially available for $1,449. Apple had first launched the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in September 2018.

The phones are available in 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants and in three color options: Space Gray, Silver, and Gold. Depending on which iPhone XS or XS Max model and storage variant you buy, you are looking at a price that’s lower by $300 to $350 than the launch MSRP.

All refurbished iPhones from Apple are inspected, cleaned, tested, and repackaged in a new white box with all the necessary manuals and accessories. The battery and the outer shell are also replaced in refurbished iPhones. They are also eligible for a free one-year warranty as well.

Our Take

The iPhone XS at $699 might seem like a good deal but if you are looking to spend so much, you should instead buy the iPhone 11. In the same amount of money, the iPhone 11 will give you more bang for the buck since it will come with a notably better dual-camera system, faster A13 Bionic chip, better battery life, and more.