Apple Adding New Suppliers for AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 6 to its Supply Chain

Apple will be adding new suppliers for many of its popular products in 2020 to fulfill their demand as noted by Ming Chi-Kuo, a popular Apple analyst. This includes the AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 6, and the iPod Touch.

For the AirPods Pro, Apple will be adding Goertek — a Chinese company — to its supply chain lineup. It is expected to start manufacturing AirPods Pro from the first half of this year. Goertek will become the second supplier of AirPods Pro after Luxshare Precision which is currently struggling to meet the demand for the wireless earbuds.

Later in the year, Luxshare will replace Quanta Computer as the supplier of S-series chipsets for the Apple Watch Series 6. The latter has been exclusively manufacturing the Apple Watch so far. Quanta Computer will also be replaced by BYD Electronic as the sole iPod touch assembler in 2020. The latter will also gain 10-20% of the total non-cellular iPad orders.

Our Take

Right now, the AirPods Pro is listed as temporarily being out of stock on Amazon. The heavy rush before Christmas saw the wireless earbuds sell out for a few weeks online. Apple’s wearable business is growing faster than its iPhone business now. The company has been struggling to meet the demand for the AirPods Pro and Apple Watch so adding new suppliers to its supply-chain business will keep any supply-demand imbalance to a minimum.

[Via MacRumors]