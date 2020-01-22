Apple Asks TSMC to Increase A13 Bionic Chip Production Following Strong iPhone 11 Demand

The strong demand for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro series has led Apple to ask TSMC to increase the production of the A13 Bionic chip. This is the chip that powers the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. It is fabricated on TSMC’s 7nm process node.

Apple had a bumper holiday quarter with the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro doing exceedingly well. The company is now bracing for another round of bumper sales in China where the iPhone 11 is expected to sell like hot cakes during the Chinese New Year period. The strong demand for the iPhone 11 series had already led Apple to ask its supply-chain partners to bump production soon after its release.

Apple usually ends up reducing component orders for iPhones in the first quarter of the year due to a slowdown in iPhone sales. However, the iPhone 11 series has become a hit among consumers thanks to its combination of excellent battery life, great cameras, and more.

Apple could have also asked TSMC to increase A13 Bionic chip production ahead of the launch of its low-cost $400 iPhone 9. The device will reportedly enter into mass production next month and then launch in March. Despite its dated design, Apple intends on using its best chip inside the device. If Apple ends up launching the 2020 iPad Pro lineup alongside the iPhone 9, it could also use a beefier variant of the A13 Bionic chip with more cores.

[Via Bloomberg]