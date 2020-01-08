Apple TV App Coming to Sony and Vizio TVs Later This Year

The Apple TV app will soon be released to select smart TVs from Sony and Vizio. The video streaming service is available on a few TVs from LG and Samsung.

In a press release shared by Apple earlier today, the company announced that its video streaming service, Apple TV+, will be available on select smart TVs from Sony and Vizio via the Apple TV app. Most of these TVs will be the ones which were released last year and the ones that will be launched going forward.

The app allows users to stream Apple TV+ original shows and movies. It can also be used to subscribe to more than 30 à-la-carte channels via the Apple TV Channels feature. Users can also buy and rent more than 100,000 movies and TV shows via the iTunes Store.

The Apple TV app is also available on Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices. Apple has successfully managed to tie up with major TV brands to bring not only its video streaming app but also AirPlay 2 feature that lets users cast audio and video to the big screen from their iPads, iPhones, iPod Touch, and Macs.

It is to be noted that non-Apple devices do not support Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision via the Apple TV app yet.

Our Take

Apple usually limits its services to its own products, but the move to tie up with its competitors was quite unusual. And the iPhone maker needs this if it wants its video streaming service to succeed as it faces fierce competition from Netflix and Prime Video.

What the app doesn’t support yet is the music streaming service from Apple Music or purchasing music tracks from iTunes, and it would be great if the company releases the Apple Music app for smart TVs and third-party media streaming boxes.

[Source: Apple Newsroom]