Apple TV Gets 11 More Stunning Video Wallpapers: Here’s the Complete List

Apple has been adding some incredible-looking visuals to the Apple TV with each new software update. Now, the company has added eleven new video wallpapers with the tvOS 13.3.1 update.

The company had released the tvOS 13.3.1 update for Apple TVs earlier this week along with iOS 13.3.1 for iPhones and iPadOS 13.3.1 for iPads. While the company didn’t mention it in the changelog, looks like Apple has added eleven new video wallpapers to the Apple TV HD and the Apple TV 4K.

If you’re using Aerial screensavers, the Apple TV will automatically update the new screensavers and play them in rotation with existing screensavers when the device is in standby mode. The new screensavers bring amazing sceneries of corals, dolphins, forests, jellies, rays, sharks, waves, and whales. Here’s the complete list:

Alaskan Jellies (2)

Tahiti Waves (2)

California Dolphins

California Kelp Forest

Costa Rica Dolphins

Cownose Rays

Gray Reef Sharks

Humpback Whale

Red Sea Coral

Needless to say, the Apple TV HD gets Full HD resolution screensavers, while the Apple TV 4K gets 4K resolution screensavers. The stable version of the tvOS 13.3.1 update was released after testing four beta versions tested by developers and registered beta consumers.

Now, the complete list of video screensavers now includes 80 sceneries. You can switch between different screensavers by swiping right or left on the Apple TV remote. You can watch all the new screensavers by visiting the link below.

[Via Bzamayo]