Apple TV+ Reportedly Has 36.6 Million Subscribers in the US, Mostly Because It’s Free

According to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, which is actually regarding the content on Amazon Prime, reveals that Apple TV+ has an estimated subscriber count of 33.6 million, putting the user base of the video streaming service from Apple ahead of Hulu and Disney+, which have 31.8 and 23.2 million subscribers respectively.

What’s impressive is that the Apple TV+ service has achieved this number within two months of its launch. The publication, however, points out that that the streaming service has managed to get these many subscribers because the brand is offering it for free to everyone who has purchased an iPhone, iPad, iPod, Mac, or Apple TV streaming box after September 20, 2019, for one year.

So, I guess, we’ll know the actual subscriber count of Apple TV+ only after the Cupertino-based tech giant starts charging for it. Anyway, the user base of the streaming service from Apple is still behind that of the two market leaders — Netflix and Amazon Prime — which have 61.3 and 42.2 million users respectively. Oh, by the way, all these figures consider only the US users.

Our Take:

It is easy for Apple to attract more customers to the Apple TV+ since the brand can advertise the service and increase the reach of the platform by pre-loading the video streaming app in its handsets and other devices, which the other brands can’t. Also, Apple is much more popular among people compared to Netflix and Amazon Prime, which gives the Cupertino-based tech giant a head start.