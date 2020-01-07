Apple’s ‘Back to Uni’ Promo Offering Free Beats Headphones and More to Students

Apple’s ‘Back to Uni’ promo is now live in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Brazil where it is offering eligible students and teachers free Beats Studio3 wireless headphones with their purchase of an eligible Apple product.

With the iPad Pro and the iPad Air, Apple is offering the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for free. There is an option to get the BeatsX instead of the Solo3 headphones or pay the extra money and upgrade to the Beats Studio3 wireless headphones. With eligible Macs, students will get the Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones for free.

Eligible Apple products for the ‘Back to Uni’ promo include the iPad Air, iPad Pro, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, and the iMac Pro.

The free Beats headphones will be on top of the discounted pricing on almost all Apple products for students and teachers. Usually, the student pricing on Apple products is lower by around 15-20% than their official MSRP. Additionally, students and teachers can get 20% off towards their AppleCare+ purchase or any accessories they buy.

Apart from the above deal, students can also get three months of Apple Music subscription for free. Or if they have already exhausted their trial period, they can get Apple Music at half the price of what regular subscribers pay. They will also get free Apple TV+ subscription as a part of their Apple Music subscription.

➤ Apple’s Back to Uni Promo