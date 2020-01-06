Aukey’s New GaN Chargers Could Be Perfect for Your iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks

Aukey, a well-known accessories manufacturer, has launched a new lineup of GaN chargers – called Omnia — at the CES 2020 expo.

The year 2019 brought with it a ton of technological advancements in terms of charging speeds and charging protocols. For example, we saw smartphones like the Oppo Reno Ace that could charge at a staggering, 65W rate, and laptops like the MacBook Pro 16-inch that feature 100W charging. When it comes to charging protocols, most phone and laptop brands, including Apple and Samsung, switched to the USB Power Delivery standard rather than using a custom fast charging solution.

The ability of the gadgets to charge at higher speeds gave rise to high-wattage chargers. The higher the wattage of a charger, the larger it is in size. And that is where most people started facing issues, as it is hard to lug around large chargers. Take the Apple MacBook Pro’s 96W charger, for example, it juices up the battery pretty fast, but it is a pain to carry it around due to its large size. Fortunately, the industry had a solution for the issue, as always – GaN-based chargers.

GaN (Gallium Nitride) is a material that can be used to manufacture semiconductors. Components made using GaN are smaller and more efficient, thereby being smaller in size compared to the silicon-based units. The usage of GaN-based components in a charger reduces the charger’s footprint significantly. Now, manufacturers are wasting no time to take advantages of the new material to offer compact chargers.

Aukey has jumped onto the GaN bandwagon as well. Its newly-launched Omnia line up of products consists of five chargers, as I have listed below, offering from 61W up to 100W of power output in a much smaller footprint than traditional chargers. What’s even more exciting is that all of these chargers support USB PD 3.0, which offers better communication between the device and the charger. What we don’t know yet is if these chargers support PPS (Programmable Power Supply).

Aukey PA-B2 – 61W USB PD 3.0, 1x USB Type-C output

Aukey PA-B3 – 65W USB PD 3.0, 1x USB Type-C output, 1x USB Type-A output

Aukey PA-B4 – 65W USB PD 3.0, 2x USB Type-C outputs

Aukey PA-B5 – 100W USB PD 3.0, 1x USB Type-C output

Aukey PA-B6 – 100W USB PD 3.0, 2x USB Type-C outputs

Most new laptops such as the MacBook Pro 13-inch and the Dell XPS 13 have 60W USB PD charging, and Aukey’s PA-B2 can be a perfect match for such devices, offering more than 60 watts of power while being half the size of the chargers you get with those laptops.

There is also a 100W charger if your gadget demands it. Since these chargers support USB PD, you can use them to fast-charge your iPhone or iPad as well. So, no more carrying around bulky chargers.

According to Aukey, the Omnia line up of chargers will go on sale from Q2 2020. Unfortunately, the brand has not announced the price of the new chargers yet.