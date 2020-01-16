Barclays Analyst Believes Apple Could Launch iPhone without Lightning Connector in 2021

Barclays analysts believe that the iPhone 12 models due to launch later this year will feature a “refreshed” TrueDepth camera system that will benefit Apple supplier Lite-On Semiconductor.

The research note does not provide any details as to how this “refreshed” TrueDepth camera system will improve Face ID or not. The new TrueDepth camera system could also pave the way for Apple to reduce the size of the notch.

On the iPhone 11 series, Apple upgraded the front camera resolution with a slightly wider field of view which helped improved Face ID experience to a certain extent. The iOS 13 update also made the Face ID unlock experience faster.

The research note adds that the iPhone 12 Pro models will feature a ToF solution for 3D sensing. These pro models are also expected to come with 6GB RAM compared to 4GB found on the existing iPhone 11 series.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones in the second half of 2020. Out of these, two of them will be pro models while the other two are going to be regular models.

Interestingly, the analysts also believe that Apple will do away with the Lightning connector on at least one of the iPhones in 2021. This is something that reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also claimed in one of his investor’s note. If Apple is indeed planning on getting rid of all physical ports on its iPhones by 2021, it is unlikely that the company will make the switch to USB-C on them.

