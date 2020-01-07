CES 2020: Belkin Announces USB-C GaN Chargers, Power Banks, Wireless Chargers

At CES 2020, Belkin announced a host of chargers, wireless chargers, and power banks ideal for Apple products.

Just like Anker, Belkin also announced Gallium Nitride chargers which are smaller and more efficient than typical chargers. The company will be offering its USB-C GaN chargers in 30W, 60W, and 68W configurations.

GaN USB-C Chargers

The 30W charger can charge a MacBook Air and its foldable prongs make it easier to carry while traveling. The 60W charger is “smallest of its kind” in Belkin’s lineup and can be used to charge a 13-inch MacBook Pro. While it can also charge 15-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, these machines will drain power from the battery when under heavy load. Both chargers feature a single USB-C port.

The 68W USB-C charger features dual USB-C ports with Intelligent Power Sharing to automatically route the maximum power to the connected devices. All the three chargers make use of Gallium Nitride making them smaller than previous similar offerings from Belkin. They will launch in April 2020 with prices varying from $34.99 to $59.99.

Aukey also announced a bunch of GaN chargers ideal for MacBooks and other USB-C devices at CES 2020.

USB-C Power banks

Belkin also announced USB-C power banks in 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacity. The 10,000mAh version offers 18W power output and can charge an iPhone from 0-50% in just 30 minutes. It also comes with a secondary USB-A port with a maximum of 12W output. The 20,000mAh version can output 30W power and can charge a MacBook as well. There’s a secondary USB-A port as well here with 12W output. The power bank itself also supports fast charging.

The Boost Charge USB-C power banks will launch in March or April 2020.

Wireless Chargers

Belkin also announced a bunch of wireless chargers at CES 2020. It announced a 3-in-1 wireless charging dock that can charge the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at once. It also supports other devices that support the Qi wireless charging standard. The charging dock also has an LED to display the charging status. The charging dock goes on sale in April 2020 for $109.99.

Belking also announced a unique wireless charging stand with a speaker built-in. The speaker connects to the phone over Bluetooth and is ideal for taking phone calls, watching videos, listening to music, etc. The charger allows the phone to be placed in different angles.

The Belkin Boost Charge wireless charging stand + speaker launchers in April 2020 for $49.99.

Apart from all the above products, Belkin also announced a new screen protector for the Apple Watch, a wireless car charger, a portable wireless charger, and more. All these products will hit the market in March or April 2020.