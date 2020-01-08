CES 2020: Add 10 Ports, Up To 2TB SSD, and More to Your MacBook Pro With This Dock

We’ve seen a lot of interesting accessories getting announced for Apple’s products during the ongoing CES 2020 expo in Las Vegas, but if you’re a MacBook Pro user who wants more ports on their laptop, this dock might grab your interest.

LineDock, a firm that specializes in making premium accessories for MacBooks, has showcased its new dock for the MacBook Pro 15-inch and the MacBook Pro 16-inch. It’s an all-aluminum dock whose dimensions match to that of the MacBook Pro and is meant to be placed below the laptop.

The LineDock connects to the MacBook Pro using two U-shaped USB Type-C to USB Type-C ports. It features 10 ports: two HDMI 2.0 ports, three USB 3.1 Type-A ports, three USB Type-C ports, and two SDXC UHS-II card slots.

While the base version of the LineDock doesn’t come with built-in storage, it can be configured with up to 2TB SSD. This part is user upgradeable, so if 2TB isn’t sufficient, you can replace it with a higher capacity SSD (M.2 SATA III). What’s more, you can even boot operating systems from this SSD.

There’s also a built-in battery in the dock, and its capacity (27,000mAh) is enough to fully charge the MacBook Pro once so your work can go on without any hindrance even when you’re traveling or away from power sockets. You can check the remaining battery capacity by pressing a button and ten LED indicators.

You can also use the LineDock’s built-in battery to charge other devices via USB-PD (up to 100W over USB Type-C ports) or Quick Charge 3.0 (over USB Type-A ports). The original LineDock was released only for the 13-inch MacBook Pro at CES 2019.

Pricing of the LineDock for the MacBook Pro 15-inch and the MacBook Pro 16-inch hasn’t been revealed. The variant for 13-inch MacBook Pro costs $349, so you can expect the upcoming dock to cost more than $349.

Our Take

Apple claims that the MacBook Pro lineup is for professionals. However, it lacks a few features such as USB Type-A ports and an SD card slot, which we think are essential for any professional. The LineDock fills in those gaps and makes the MacBook Pro more approachable and usable.

If you’re a MacBook Pro user who wished that it came with more ports, the LineDock should be your first accessory choice. Do you agree with us? Let us know in the comments section below.

You can sign up on LineDock’s website from the link below to know when it is available for pre-order or purchase.

[Via 9To5Mac, Sign Up: LineDock]