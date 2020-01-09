CES 2020: Pioneer Showcases Three New Wireless Apple CarPlay Receivers, Starting at $600

With each passing year, cars are getting smarter, with bigger screens to match. Pioneer is among the most popular brands that make after-market car infotainment systems, and it has showcased three new receivers that feature wireless Apple CarPlay feature.

At the CES 2020 expo in Las Vegas in the US, Pioneer has showcased three new car infotainment systems: DMH-W4600NEX/DMH-W4660NEX, DMH-WC6600NEX, and DMH-WT7600NEX/DMH-WT8600NEX. All these in-car infotainment units feature wireless Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto. While the W46xxNEX series units are 2-DIN systems, the WC6600NEX and the WT7600NEX/WT8600NEX can fit into a single DIN enclosure.

The best of the lot is the DMH-WT8600NEX, which has a floating 10.1-inch HD capacitive screen and costs $1,200. It also comes in a 9-inch HD screen version, the DMH-WT7600NEX, which costs $1,000. The DMH-WC6600NEX costs $900 and its 9-inch capacitive HD display hides into the unit when it is not being used. The DMH-W4600NEX and the DMH-W4660NEX are 2-DIN systems with 6.8-inch WVGA capacitive screens and they cost $600 each. The difference between the W4660NEX and the W4600NEX is that the former comes with built-in HD Radio, input for camera feeds, and comes with a remote control unit.

All the models feature wired and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, they are also compatible with Amazon’s Alexa. You can also cast your Android smartphone’s screen on these units as they feature Wi-Fi Direct-based Miracast. Other features include HD Radio, Pandora, and Sirius XM. There’s iDataLink Maestro support as well for mapping the controls on the steering wheel as well as displaying car’s information such as air conditioning, gauges, parking assist information, the status of the doors, tire pressure, and more.

These infotainment units from Pioneer compete with solutions from HARMAN and Sony in the aftermarket space.

Our Take

Pioneer makes some of the most feature-rich infotainment systems for cards and its lineup has more models than any other brand’s. However, the UI on their units looks a bit dated and something that needs a design overhaul to match modern times. Competing infotainment units from Sony look a bit simpler and sleeker.

Do you use Apple CarPlay while commuting in your car? Which car and infotainment unit do you use and how is your experience? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Source: Pioneer]