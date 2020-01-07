CES 2020: Satechi’s New Wireless Charging Pad Can Charge iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch Simultaneously

Apple’s AirPower wireless charger might have never made it to the market, but popular accessory maker Satechi is trying to fill the gap. It has unveiled a wireless charging pad that can charge three Apple devices — AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPhone — at the same time.

Satechi’s new Trio Wireless Charging Pad was unveiled at the CES 2020 expo, and it can charge Qi-compatible iPhones, AirPods with wireless charging case, and the Apple Watch simultaneously. Similar to all of the company’s products, the charging pad has a very classy design, featuring dedicated areas for the three types of devices.

The accessory works over USB PD and comes with a 24W USB PD adapter and a 40-inch USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable. It can wirelessly charge compatible iPhones with up to 7.5W power, while the power supplied to AirPods and Apple Watches is limited to 5W and 2.5W, respectively.

The Apple Watch charging puck can be set up in two ways. It can either be laid flat or used in the Night Stand mode. There are three status LED indicators, one for each device. The charger can detect unsupported devices and let you know via status LEDs. And there’s over-temperature protection for enhanced device safety.

Since it uses the Qi standard, it can be used to charge other Qi-compatible devices such as smartphones, earphones, smartwatches, and more. The charging pad is also smartphone case friendly and supports cases that are up to 5mm thick.

The Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad is available through the company’s website starting today for $119.99, but you can get a $20 discount if you use the STCES2020 code during the checkout procedure. You can have a look at the video of the Trio Wireless Charging Pad below.

Our Take

Satechi’s new wireless charging pad still can’t offer what the AirPower promised: automatic detection of up to three devices and an ability to provide them with appropriate power simultaneously. However, we can’t expect third-party brands to accomplish something that even Apple couldn’t do, especially in the company’s closed ecosystem.

[Source: Satechi]